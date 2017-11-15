Lewiston murder suspect takes plea

A Lewiston man charged with killing the mother of his children during a domestic dispute in May 2016 entered a plea Wednesday in the case.

According to Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman, Kyle Benjamin Allers, 25, pleaded guilty to Murder in the 2nd Degree in the death of Tasha Lynn Hanson.

Allers was accused of beating then strangling Hanson at her Lewiston home. He then took her body and dumped it in a wooded area east of Lewiston. Her body was found by searchers on May 14.

He was arrested later that day and has remained in jail since that time.

Allers and Hanson had two children.

With the plea agreement, prosecutors are asking that Allers receives a sentence of 30 years in prison. The defense will ask for 27-and-a-half years.

Sentencing for Allers is scheduled for January 11 in Winona County.

