7 Rivers Alliances holds 2017 State of the Region event

The 7 Rivers Alliance held it's annual State of the Region event at Shenanigans Wednesday afternoon.

The event consisted of a panel of speakers that included 7 Rivers CEO, Chris Hardie to discuss the current state of the workforce and economy. They also unveiled the 2017-2027 WISE Plan that works to address the workforce preparation, retention, and recruitment challenges that are faced by businesses and communities across the seven rivers region.

"We have an incredible quality of life and i think that we need to better market that quality of life because people who grow up around here kinda take it for granted and I think there are a lot of people that would like to come and work here and so our biggest challenge is how do we market that, how do we make sure people know about the seven rivers region because we have a lot of great jobs for people to work at," says 7 Rivers CEO, Chris Hardie.

To learn more about the strategic workforce plan for the next ten years, visit www.7riversalliance.org.