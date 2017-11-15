La Crosse Police arrest repeat offender on meth, gun charges

A La Crosse man is arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop Tuesday.

In a statement from the La Crosse Police Department, Neighborhood Resource Officers arrested Kong Vang, 28, on several charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The traffic stop came after the officers saw two people in a vehicle acting suspiciously. They then recognized Vang. Neighborhood Resource Officers arrested Vang in February 2016 with $10,000 worth of methamphetamine and $5,600 in cash.

Police pointed out in the statement that the La Crosse County Courts stayed a three year prison sentence and gave Vang six months on electronic monitoring.

When Tuesday's stop occurred, officers saw, in plain view, a meth pipe in the inside door handle where Vang was seated. When they searched the vehicle, officers found meth and a loaded handgun in the glove box.

Along with Vang, the driver of the vehicle, Pader Yang, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver along with a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Both were also held on probation violations. As of Wednesday evening, both Vang and Yang remain in the La Crosse County Jail.