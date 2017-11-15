Highway 53 Corridor reaches final planning stages

The Highway 53 Corridor is in the final planning stages.

On Wednesday afternoon, consultants presented the steering committee with a final version of the draft plan. Tim Acklin, Senior Planner for the City of La Crosse, said the draft is 95-percent complete.

Committee members took home a copy of the draft to read through it before meeting again next month.

"The intent then is for them to take a copy home and give it a very detailed going through," Acklin said. "A look through, a reading through, making comments, suggestions of things that need to be changed, corrected, added, things of that nature. Then, provide that back to the consultants, so that they can make those changes."

Acklin does not expect any major changes to the plan.

"It's things we've heard from the public. It's topics of conversation that have been discussed before," he said. "I think it's just a matter of clarifying certain language the way it's written, and so on. Then, really fleshing. We're down to the details at this point."

Acklin said the committee is made up of passionate people who have worked hard this past year. The committee will have their final meeting in December where they will plan the final public meeting expected to take place in January.

The plan will have to go through City Council to be officially adopted. From there, Acklin said the hard work begins. Implementation of the projects could take anywhere from one year to ten years.