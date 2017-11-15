Council Member "surprised" by Mayor's veto of external audit

The La Crosse City Council voted last Thursday to approve $30,000 on an external audit of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Mayor Tim Kabat vetoed the measure, saying it accuses staff members of wrongdoing without identifying any specific charges; however, supporters of the audit say it would show taxpayers how the Parks and Recreation Department chooses contractors and pays for projects.

"I'm actually surprised that he vetoed it, because this is an opportunity for the city to show its transparency," said David Marshall, District 4 Council Member. "It's an opportunity for the city to show that we're okay with folks from the outside looking in."

The council vote to order the external audit was 10-3. If the council tries to override the veto, it would need a two-thirds majority which is nine votes.