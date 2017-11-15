Bangor gives football team a state send off

It's off to the state championships for the Bangor Cardinals after an impressive undefeated season so far.

"It's a great feeling just to know they're ending where they want to end, regardless of the outcome," said Coach Rick Muellenberg.

Wednesday afternoon, the band played and hundreds came to show support for their team headed into their final game at Camp Randall.

"Feels wonderful you know, we've had great support all season long and this is just a continuation of it," said Coach Muellenberg.

The team had success on the field and off, getting an average GPA of 3.3 this year. School officials said they're proud of the way the team carried themselves.

"We're picking up opposing players off the field as a matter of habit," said principal Don Addington. "We'll go hit them again in the next play, but just to have that sportsman-like outlook is awesome."

Coaches said when the team works as hard as they did to get where they are going, it sets a good example for younger students.

They show the other kids that they can do it you with enough hard work," Coach Muellenberg said. Stick with it, play as a team [and] good things can happen.The sky's the limit."

Bangor loaded up the bus and rolled out at 5:00pm headed to Madison. They will play Black Hawk High School, another 13-0 team.