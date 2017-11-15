54th Annual Holiday Fair kicks off on Thursday

Christmas is only 40 days away, and some people have already started shopping.

If you have not, the 54th Annual Holiday Fair at the La Crosse Center offers the chance to buy gifts. This year, 130 vendors will showcase their handmade goods. Vendors come from all over the tri-state area. The vendors started setting up their booths on Wednesday at noon.

Organizers say there is something at the Holiday Fair for everyone on your list.

"It's a good time to start your Christmas shopping. Come in. Get ideas for yourself, your family, your kids, and just a happy time to shop," said Nikki Kimpton, Co-producer of the Holiday Fair.

Kimpton says that while many people shop at big retail stores, the Holiday Fair is an opportunity to support local businesses. She says that every year, there are new and unique crafters. There will also be the chance to get your picture taken with Santa.

It costs $2 to enter the Holiday Fair. Kids 12 and under are free.

Hours of the Holiday Fair are Thursday and Friday from 12-9 p.m., Saturday from 9-5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.