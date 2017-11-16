2 big bucks found locked together in Rib Mountain cornfield

A bizarre situation in Marathon County after two big bucks were found dead in a man's backyard.

Jim Washebek found two bucks locked and dead in his cornfield late October while he was checking on his trail cam.

"They were locked together but not in the normal way," said Washebek. "This one had parachute cord wrapped around one of the bucks horns and they got to tussling and the parachute cord got wrapped around the other bucks horns."

The two bucks died with the cord wrapped around their horns.

"It's once in a thousand lifetimes to see something like that," said Washebek.

Washebek has both of the bucks recorded on his trail camera. Him and other hunters have been eying the larger buck for years.

"The bigger buck was an 11-pointer, he was 18 inches wide," said Washebek. "I had been after that big buck two or three years already, I got him but not quite the way I preferred."

In the trail camera photos, you can see that the smaller buck had the cord wrapped around his horns.

"They could have picked that string up pretty much any place," said DNR specialist Kevin Wallenfang.

Even though the big bucks are gone for the hunt, it's a find Washebek will never forget.

"Quite remarkable, you read about it every year that someone's going to find a pair of locked bucks but you never think it's going to be you," said Washebek.

Washebek said he thinks the deer got tangled in string that hunters use to get bows and rifles in the tree stands. He would advise hunters to tie the string to the tree or the stand instead of leaving it hanging so the deer don't get caught in it.