Trial set for Iowa father in death of maggot-infested baby - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Trial set for Iowa father in death of maggot-infested baby

Posted: Updated:

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (AP) - Trial has been set for next year for the father of a 4-month-old baby whose maggot-infested body was found in a swing in his family's Alta Vista home.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that trial for 28-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn has been scheduled for Jan. 3 in Chickasaw County.

Koehn and 20-year-old Cheyanne Renae Harris, both of Alta Vista, have each pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and first-degree murder charges in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple's apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.