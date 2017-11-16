Supreme Court upholds Dayton veto of Legislature's budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld Gov. Mark Dayton's line-item veto of the Legislature's operating budget.

Thursday's decision hands Dayton a major legal victory as he seeks to rework costly tax breaks and other measures he signed into law this spring as part of a new state budget. And it leaves the Legislature on uncertain financial footing.

The state's high court says Dayton's veto complied with the law, and that the state constitution does not allow the courts to order funding for the Legislature without an appropriation.

The decision overturns a lower court ruling that deemed Dayton's action unconstitutional.

The Legislature took initial steps earlier Thursday to free up enough money to continue paying members and staff. Top lawmakers say they may still run out of money in early 2018.

