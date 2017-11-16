Houston County Sheriff's Office asks for prayers after passing o - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Houston County Sheriff's Office asks for prayers after passing of K-9 deputy

Posted:
CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) -

This is a sad week for the Houston County Sheriff's Office. Their beloved K-9 deputy has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the Houston County Sheriff's Office said that the newest member of their team, K-9 Ray, was struck by a motor vehicle Wednesday and died from his injuries.

The post said that although he was new, "He and handler Lieutenant Trace Erickson made a great team."

K-9 Ray was brought on to replace K-9 Chance who had recently retired. 

The sheriff's office says K-9 Ray  will be sadly missed, and asked for Lt. Erickson and his family to be in your thoughts and prayers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.