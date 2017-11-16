Houston County Sheriff's Office asks for prayers after passing of K-9 deputy

This is a sad week for the Houston County Sheriff's Office. Their beloved K-9 deputy has passed away.
In a Facebook post, the Houston County Sheriff's Office said that the newest member of their team, K-9 Ray, was struck by a motor vehicle Wednesday and died from his injuries.
The post said that although he was new, "He and handler Lieutenant Trace Erickson made a great team."
K-9 Ray was brought on to replace K-9 Chance who had recently retired.
The sheriff's office says K-9 Ray will be sadly missed, and asked for Lt. Erickson and his family to be in your thoughts and prayers.
