Emerald ash borer can make trees unsuitable for a tree stand

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We talk about the risks of falling out of a tree stand every hunting season, but the DNR says that's not the only danger when you're hunting from above.



The DNR says to watch out for dead or dying trees, especially when it comes to the emerald ash borer. The trees might not be strong enough to hold the stands, and branches could fall from above.



Eau Claire arborists say hunters should avoid any tree that appears to be dying, but add the problem with emerald ash borer is that it moves and develops quickly.



"The trees become very dangerous in a relatively short period of time," said Eau Claire Forestry Supervisor, Matthew Staudenmaier. "So, if hunters are out in the woods and they want to put their stand in a tree and the tree is dead, regardless of the species, it's probably not a good idea. With ash trees in particular, they can be very brittle and fail quite a bit easier."



Staudenmaier said while emerald ash borer has not been found in Eau Claire County, this fall it was spotted for the first time in Chippewa County, and is now in every region of the state. To find out how to spot the disease, and help it from spreading, click here.

