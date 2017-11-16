Bangor dominates to win D7 football championship

The Bangor Cardinals, behind a three touchdown performance by Carter Horstman and two scores by Luke Reader, beat Black Hawk to claim the WIAA Division 7 championship Thursday in Madison 37-14.

Reader got the offense going early in the first quarter for the Cardinals with a 57-yard touchdown run to give Bangor an 8-0 the lead which they never surrendered. Carter Horstman ran it in for the two point conversion.

Less than three minutes later, Horstman got the first of his scores with a 52-yard dash. Reader added the two point conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Black Hawk did come back with a score later in the first quarter to cut the lead to 16-8. Neither team scored in the second quarter.

The Warriors got as close as they would in the third quarter when Brody Milz took it in from the one yard line to cut the score to 16-14. Their two point conversion failed.

After that, Bangor dominated. Horstman, who carried the ball 11 times for 144 yards, scored touchdowns of 16 and 15 yards in the 3rd and 4th quarters to open up the Cardinals lead.

"It feels amazing. I couldn't have done it without my linemen. I think they were coming into the game keying on Luke, and I just took the opportunity and made the most of it," said Horstman.

Luke Reader, with 26 carries for 185 yards, took the ball in from the 9 to close out the game for Bangor. After the game, he said, "We came down here as sophomores. We knew we had two more years after that to play. That wasn't our last ball game, but this was. It's really emotional and it feels really good."

In all, Bangor generated 488 yards of offense compared to 282 yards for Black Hawk.

Bangor's defense shut down the Warriors, who were averaging 50 points per game during the regular season while allowing only 9 by their opponents. According to the WIAA, Black Hawk outscored their opponents in the playoffs by a margin of 55.5 to 7.5.

Those numbers didn't mean much to the Cardinals at Camp Randall. Carter Horstman also contributed on the defensive side of the ball. He had nine solo tackles and eight assists for Bangor.

The team was aided, too, with three interceptions picked off by Caleb Miedema, Drew Johnson, and Adam Tallman.

"It's a great feeling," added Miedema. "This was our goal coming in. Very emotional game for me. I am toning my emotions back now. I am so happy with the guys I could play with and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."

"I am trying to hold it in. I am so happy for our guys. To end this way with that second half the way they played. I am just so proud of them," said Coach Rick Muellenberg. "All the work that they put in and the effort that they gave, just a great group of guys that I am going to miss."

It is the second championship for Bangor in three years. Their first gold ball trophy came in 2015.