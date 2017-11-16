Minnesota #1 producer of turkey in the nation

Minnesota leads the nation in turkey production. About 45 million birds are produced each year and over $800 million in economic impact according to the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

"I always run into people that are surprised to hear that," said MTGA Executive Director Steve Olson. "I think [that's] in part because we fly under the radar screen to some degree."

Minnesota is home to Jennie-O Turkey, the 2nd largest processing company in the US and Select Genetics, one of the world's largest hatcheries. In between hatching and processing, we find the largest number of independent turkey farmers of any state.

Those are places like Halvorson Farms in Morristown Minnesota, whose owner Kim Halvorson originally wanted to take over her father's family owned trucking business.

"I said I wanted to take it over and he said girls don't run trucking businesses," Halvorson said.

She didn't take over for her father, but years later she did end up with a business of her own. With the holidays on the way, one would think that this time of year is her busiest but according to Kim, it's just another day.

"I'm often asked, 'Is Thanksgiving special?' and I say, 'Yeah it's really busy, I have about 25 to 30 people over for dinner and it's a lot of cooking'."

Turkey farming is year round work raising birds from day-old hatchlings to full grown adults. With that work comes bio security. In 2015, the industry was dealt a blow with prevalence of the avian flu. Precautions have to be taken to make sure the flock stays healthy.

"Have you been exposed to any poultry? Are you a duck hunter? Do you have clothes that you've used duck hunting? I look at those types of things before I'd let anyone actually come into the barn."

Over the course of a year, Halvorson Farms produces 100,000 turkeys. With over 10,000 birds in each building at any given time, each day they go through a whopping 15 tons of feed.

"You need to maintain a constant records and continually be making sure you have enough feed on site for the birds to eat."

What goes in, must come out again... manure byproduct is then used by 20-30 area producers on their soil during planting season.

Having the entire process from hatch to growing to processing all in one state in such a big way is what Minnesota Turkey Growers Association attributes to the industry's success.

"Having that proximity close to each other helps to build on core knowledge and competencies and experience," Olson said. "It helps us be able to be more efficient within the system."

However, without small farms like Halvorson's in Rice County, none of that would be possible.