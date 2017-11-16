Gundersen Health System announces new clinic in Tomah

Gundersen Health System will build a new clinic in Tomah. The location is next to the new Tomah Memorial Hospital to be built along Gopher Avenue near Interstate 90.

Gundersen C.E.O. Dr. Scott Rathgaber says they were outgrowing the current 25,000 square foot Tomah clinic. The new clinic is 77,000 square feet and will provide dental, family medicine, general surgery, imaging, and lab, OB/GYN, oncology, orthopedics, podiatry, vision along with a Gundersen pharmacy with drive-through.

The new clinic will also house the behavioral health clinic and renal dialysis which are now located away from the current clinic and in separate locations.

Construction on the new clinic is set to begin late next Spring with a scheduled completion date of Summer 2019.