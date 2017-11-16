Spring Grove advances to championship game

Alex Folz runs into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns as Spring Grove beat Stephen Argyle 27-7 to advance to the state 9-man championship.

After giving up an opening touchdown to Stephen Argyle, Spring Grove takes control of their state semi-final game for a shot at a state title.

The Lions scored 27 unanswered points for a 27-7 win over the Storm at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Thursday.

The team was led by Alex Folz, who accounted for all four of Spring Grove's scores. He also kicked three extra points during the game.

Folz had touchdown runs of 4, 7, 8, and 14 yards in the first and third quarters. Neither team scored in the second and fourth quarters.

In all, Folz had 29 carries for 175 yards, while he was 17-of-23 for 214 through the air. Noah Elton caught 6 passes for 127 yards.

Defensively, Spring Grove held the Storm to only 169 yards of total offense, 148 yards of which was on the ground. The Lions held Stephen Argyle to only six first downs in the game.

Spring Grove now heads to the championship game, again at U.S. Bank Stadium, on November 24. They'll face the winner of the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Nevis game played on Friday.