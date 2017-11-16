Caledonia cruises to win over Paynesville

The goal of a third straight Class AA MSHSL Football title is now just one game away following Caledonia's 49-16 win over Paynesville Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors took over the game from the start and never looked back. Mason Staggemeyer took it in from 2 yards out to put the first Caledonia points on the board at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Owen King then connected on passes of 10 and 32 yards to Andrew Goergen and Jordan Burg for two more scores for a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

Goergen, Staggemeyer, and Nick McCabe all added touchdowns in the second quarter for a 42-0 halftime lead.

McCabe went 4 yards in the middle of the third quarter to extend the lead to 49-0.

Paynesville put together two scoring drives in the 4th quarter to finally break the shutout, but it was too little, too late by then.

Owen King, in the running for the Minnesota Mr. Football award, was 13-of-16 for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Nick McCabe led the rushing attack with two touchdowns on nine carries for 106 yards. Staggemeyer had 7 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Warriors now head to the championship game next Friday at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. They'll face the winner of the Pipestone Area vs. Moose Lake/Willow River semifinal played tomorrow.