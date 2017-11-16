Hunters prepare for gun season opener

The opening day of gun season is just days away, and hunters are getting ready to take their stands.

Hunters hope to go into the woods to find the big buck, and according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there are sure to be a few of those bucks in this year's herd.

"The deer population should look very similar to last year," said Ron Lichtie, Wildlife Biologist with the Wisconsin DNR. "I have heard from hunters earlier though that they are seeing plenty of deer out there."

Hunters spend weeks preparing to hunt. Some stores, including Blaine's Farm & Fleet, offer everything a hunter might need.

"We're DNR certified for doing licenses here," said Dane Thompson, Assistant Manager of the La Crosse Blaine's Farm & Fleet. "So, that's usually the first thing they come in and do. Then, they come back here and see what kind of promotions we have going on."

The Sporting Goods section offers everything from trail cams to tree stands to ammunition; however, Thompson said most hunters look for one thing first.

"The main thing they're looking for is the camo or the blaze orange or the fancy new pink color," he said.

"Camouflage pink is legal," said Lichtie. "That was one of the changes that actually went into place last year."

Camouflage and blaze-colored clothing is designed to keep hunters warm in cold temperatures. Thompson says it takes a lot to keep the Wisconsin hunter out of the woods.

"Wisconsin as a whole, we really don't have an issue with going out and hunting," he said. "The people who like to hunt are going to continue to hunt."

Thompson says it has been a busy few days leading up to the gun season opener.

"Shopping patterns have been pretty consistent over the last week," said Thompson. "Just been busy."

Even though he expects shopping to die down as Saturday approaches, the store will still have hunting supplies for the last-minute shopper.

"A lot of times people get out there, and they find out that they forgot to buy something. They forgot that they needed something else in their kit that they didn't realize they needed, or they didn't have and they had to come back later for," Thompson said. "So, we'll see those people come back."

Thompson says deer hunting is one of the busiest times of year for Blaine's Farm & Fleet in La Crosse. Shortly after the season ends, they will start setting up for the next big time of year--ice fishing.

Lichtie reminds hunters to have a safe hunting season. Hunters can find more information about rules and regulations on the DNR website .