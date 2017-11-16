Onalaska comes together for 4th Annual Holiday Lighting Extravaganza

The holiday season is around the corner, and the City of Onalaska is getting into the holiday spirit a little early.

Centering Onalaska hosted the 4th Annual Holiday Lighting Extravaganza on Thursday night outside of City Hall. Community members waited anxiously for Tom Skogen to flip the switch, turning on the lights of the Holiday Tree and the wreaths lining Main Street. Centering Onalaska honored Tom Skogen for his volunteer work in the community, including restoration of entrances in local cemeteries.

Organizers of the event say it captures the spirit of Onalaska.

"We're surrounded in this community with great leaders and great people that just step up and do things," said Patrick Clements, President of Centering Onalaska. "So, it's a great place to live. It's a great place to raise a family. So, we're just really happy to be here in Onalaska and be part of this community."

After the lighting, families went into the Onalaska Fire Department. Firefighters and police officers decorated cookies and colored with the kids. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance. The kids were able to tell them what they wanted for Christmas and get a picture with them.