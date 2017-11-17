NAMI La Crosse tackling topic of mental heath and drug addictions

They are two topics that have been in the news a lot lately: mental health and drug addictions. How they go hand in hand will be discussed at an upcoming speaker in La Crosse.

Jean Sterling, National Alliance on Mental Illness, La Crosse County Board of Directors President, joined us on Daybreak to talk about NAMI in La Crosse County.

Their upcoming meeting is Tuesday, November 21st at 7 p.m. The speaker is Jill Gustafson, RN at Family Medicine at Mayo.

She will discuss how mental health and addiction coincide, possible reasons why this may happen, interventions that can be used from an addiction standpoint, and how families can cope with a loved one suffering from these co-occurring disorders.

The event is free and all are welcome.



Fore more information on the National Alliance on Mental Illness visit their local website.