Social media "catfishing" would be illegal under new bill

It may soon be illegal to impersonate someone on social media in an attempt to cause harm.

A bipartisan bill heard Thursday by the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety would make the practice of so-called "catfishing" illegal.

More specifically, AB 603 prohibits impersonating someone in an email or on social media "with the intent to frighten, intimidate, harm, threaten, abuse, harass, defraud, or obtain a benefit" from them.



The state law dealing with this type of thing on the Internet was written in 1996.

Rep. Bob Kulp (R-Stratford) wrote the bill, and said the law needs an update.

"While combating online crimes, this bill takes into consideration every person's first amendment rights. So, parody and satire are protected in this bill as well," said Rep. Kulp.

Under the bill, anyone found guilty of harmful catfishing would face a Class B misdemeanor.

Rep. Kulp hopes to see this bill passed and signed into law in early 2018.