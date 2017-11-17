WI Special Olympics athlete is the face of Finish Line's holiday campaign

A Special Olympics athlete from central Wisconsin is the face of the holiday campaign for Finish Line.

Daina Shilts of Neilsville will appear on promotional materials in more than 560 Finish Line stores throughout the United States, as well as six stores in Wisconsin.

Customers are also invited to donate to Special Olympics during the campaign.

“Daina has become such a wonderful ambassador for the Special Olympics movement, not just in Wisconsin but around the world," Kathleen Roach, President and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin, said. "This is a great opportunity for her to continue to show the world what inclusion is really about.”

Shilts is a snowboarder, who has competed in the X Games and in other tournaments around the world.

“I have made so many new friends at Finish Line,” Shilts said. “I am so honored. I never would have imagined that I, a little girl from a little town in Wisconsin, would be spokesperson for a national holiday drive like this."

Shilts was one of eight Special Olympics athletes on stage alongside Michelle Obama at the ESPYs back in July. She was one of 25 athletes in the country to get an honorary ESPY award.