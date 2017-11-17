Avery attorney wants judge to reconsider denial of new trial - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Avery attorney wants judge to reconsider denial of new trial

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - -

An attorney for a Wisconsin man convicted of homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" is again asking a judge to reconsider a prior ruling rejecting a request for a new trial.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 113-page document Thursday on behalf of Steven Avery in Manitowoc County. WLUK-TV reports Zellner says she is ready to take the case to a higher court.

A judge last month rejected Avery's request for a new trial, saying his attorneys failed to establish any grounds to warrant a new trial. Avery was sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer. Avery maintains police framed him.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice declined to comment on Thursday's filing.

