Foxconn begins posting jobs online

Foxconn, the technology giant set to build an LCD screen manufacturing facility in Racine County, has begin posting job openings on the job site Indeed.com.
State officials earlier this month signed a contract with Foxconn that could provide the company with nearly $3 billion in incentives.
Foxconn is expected to invest $10 billion by 2020 to create a 1,000-acre campus for up to 13,000 jobs.
Jobs currently listed include project manager, human resources and production supervisor, among dozens of open positions.
Search the job postings HERE.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.