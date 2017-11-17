Jackson County man charged after K9 finds drugs in vehicle

Jackson County (WQOW) - A Jackson County man faces drug charges after police say drugs were found in his car.



The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they were called because of suspicious activity at a Hixton gas station last Friday. After making contact with Nickolas Peterson, a K9 unit conducted a sniff search of his car. Deputies reportedly found two ounces of suspected marijuana and more than five grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.



Peterson was arrested and booked in the Jackson County jail.



Thursday, Peterson was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to sell, as well as two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He returns to court Nov. 27.