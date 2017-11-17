Students at Logan Middle School bake pies for community dinner

Students at Logan Middle School baked pumpkin pies on Friday afternoon for a good cause.

Eighth graders in the Family and Consumer Science class made the pies for this year's La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Students hope to supply more than 70 pies for the dinner.

Logan Middle School students have partnered with the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner for more than 25 years.

"It's partnerships like the school district that we rely on. We know they're going to be here for us year after year to help us bake pies and serve our community," said Daria Lapp, volunteer for the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner. "And, for kids who come to the dinner with their family, it's great. They know they bake the pies."

The students did get to tastes the pies they made.

This year is the 36th Annual La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner. It takes place at the La Crosse Center on Thanksgiving Day.

Lapp says the dinner is put on by the community for the community. Everyone is invited to attend.