Bangor community shows pride in state football champs

A championship year is in the books for the Bangor Cardinals, the second in just three seasons. Seniors who were there for the last championship in 2015 say this year, they walked into that stadium with a lot more confidence and played just like they would on their home turf.

"It was just another game," said quarterback Drew Johnson. "After we started rollin' like a little bit, it wasn't like okay we're playing at Camp Randall, it was more of it's just another game we need to get this done."

That's a kind of focus they developed over years of practice and training. For some, it made it difficult to reflect in the moment but when they arrived home, that's when it all sank in.

"Once we got back into town, the streets were packed with people," Johnson said. "Everyone was screaming."

Bangor is now covered in pride, with signs all over the community congratulating the Cardinals on their victory.

"It's just awesome to have a community like this that gives us so much support," said Johnson.

"There were people showing up at 6:00pm for a 7:00pm reception and getting their spot in the bleachers," said principal Don Addington. "It was not just parents and so on but community members and alumni and everybody showed up, it was great."

Besides the achievement on the field, both players and teachers are noticing a difference off the field.

"Definitely since my freshman year I've been able to talk to people in everyday life a lot easier," Johnson said. "I think that's a huge part of life is just working together figuring out your problems and not just losing everything."

"It's awesome. They're a top notch quality act and first class all the way," Addington said.

So for now it's a time to celebrate and take it all in.

Well, not for too long anyway...

"We actually have practice for basketball on Monday," Johnson said.