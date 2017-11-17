UW-L soccer takes down defending champs

The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team beat Washington University-St. Louis 2-1 Friday in an NCAA Div. III Sectional in Chicago.
After a scoreless first half, Cassie Handrick scored in the 49th minute to give the Eagles the lead.
Natalie Herzog made it 2-0 in the 79th minute with her fourth goal of the season.
Washington University was the defending national champs.
The Eagles will play University of Chicago Saturday at 1 PM.
