La Crescent school goes solar

A La Crescent elementary school is looking to the heavens to get their electricity.

Crucifixion Catholic School is in the process of adding a forty-kilowatt solar panel system that will provide electricity to their building.

By adding solar, the school looks to reduce their electrical costs by 80-percent over the next ten years.

Money from a Made In Minnesota grant helped finance the project.

Aquilla Solar of La Crosse is handling the installation. Owner Kevin Fisk said it's an opportunity for the students to see renewable energy in action. "They will be able to monitor it through their website that they get and see as the sun comes up...they will be able to see the power kick on and they will know its powering the lights in their building."

The project at the school is scheduled for completion by the middle of December.