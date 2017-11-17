McDonalds worker gives surprise donation

A Holmen High School senior who also works as an associate manager at a local McDonalds wanted to make a difference. He succeeded.

Jacob Fredricks was on a meal break when he ordered a double cheeseburger. That's when he wrote in a donation to the Ronald McDonald House charity. He wrote in an added $1,000.

"It's just something I wanted to do. It felt right and I wanted to make a difference in someone's life, to be able to help someone," he said.

His peers and co-workers were not completely surprised by the generosity of spirit shown by Jacob. He's been working at the Onalaska McDonalds for over a year. Next year after graduation he is considering going to UW La Crosse to study finance. He added he would continue his job at McDonalds.