McDonalds worker gives surprise donation

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
Onalaska, WI (WXOW) -

A Holmen High School senior who also works as an associate manager at a local McDonalds wanted to make a difference.  He succeeded.

Jacob Fredricks was on a meal break when he ordered a double cheeseburger.  That's when he wrote in a donation to the Ronald McDonald House charity.  He wrote in an added $1,000.

"It's just something I wanted to do.  It felt right and I wanted to make a difference in someone's life, to be able to help someone," he said.

His peers and co-workers were not completely surprised by the generosity of spirit shown by Jacob.  He's been working at the Onalaska McDonalds for over a year.  Next year after graduation he is considering going to UW La Crosse to study finance.  He added he would continue his job at McDonalds.

