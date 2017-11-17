Holiday Fair Sells Unique Gifts from 130 Vendors

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...at least it is at the La Crosse Center.

Cheryl Hackett is one of 130 vendors who sell their unique items to holiday shoppers and every year marshmallow shooters are one of the most popular gifts. Cheryl Hackett travels to the fair from the Green Bay area. She and her partner, Kathy sell unique items from their business, "Farm near the Falls."

"It's not anything we invited but if we make 300 for the show we always go back empty. They're just that popular," said Hackett.

Cheryl says even she loves the popular toy because you don't have to use marshmallows.

"My cats love it. They love treats. I just load it up and they jump around and twirl around for treats. They know it's play time," said Hackett.

People flock to the Holiday Fair from miles away for one of a kind gifts but most of the people that come every year say it's about more than shopping.

"Some of my aunts live here and some live in Milwaukee. They come up and my mother in law and I we get together and every year this weekend and we shop and then make homemade Lefse. We all just get together and spend time," said Joy Oliver.

Kate Dolbier says she's been coming to the Holiday Fair since she was a kid.

"I think it's just the sense of family. La Crosse is a super friendly town and I've been coming here since I was a baby. I just really like the sense of belonging and just like Christmas that it brings," said Dolbier.

Nikki Kimpton is one of the organizers of the Holiday Fair and says every year more vendors ask to participate. "Throughout the weekend we have about 10,000 people that come. It's a good family tradition, friend tradition. People come get started on their Christmas shopping. It's time to get out of the house and start thinking about Christmas," said Kimpton.

The 54th Annual Holiday Fair at the La Crosse Center is this weekend. Fair hours are as follows:

Saturday, November 18th: 9 - 5:00 pm.

Sunday, November 19th from 10 - 3:00 pm.

For more information go to www.lacrossecenter.com