Crucifixion Catholic School Holds Early Thanksgiving Dinner

Some students at Crucifixion Catholic School got the chance to have their Thanksgiving meal early this year.
Kindergarten and 4-K students prepared a meal for their families doing everything from cutting vegetables to baking pies.
For entertainment they also performed song and dance routines for the audience, giving students a chance to create their own Thanksgiving costumes.
Teachers say this is a chance to teach the kids the importance of Thanksgiving's history and to show them how much work goes into preparing a Thanksgiving meal.
