Friday's local scores
Girls Basketball
Mel-Min 63, G-E-T 62...Simmons 19 pts.
Aquinas 99, Chippewa Falls 64
EC North 45, Onalaska 49
Viroqua 27, Holmen 75
Central 65, Baraboo 54
Menomonie 38, Tomah 60
Men's Basketball
Brescia 87, Viterbo 88...E. Haberman 25 pts.
Western Tech 94, UW-Richland Center 60
Women's Basketball
UW-La Crosse 66, St. Mary's 60
Viterbo 75, Crown 58
NAHL
CR Chill 7, Springfield 1
