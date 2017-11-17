Friday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's local scores

Girls Basketball

Mel-Min 63, G-E-T 62...Simmons 19 pts.

Aquinas 99, Chippewa Falls 64

EC North  45, Onalaska 49

Viroqua 27, Holmen 75

Central 65, Baraboo 54

Menomonie 38, Tomah 60

Men's Basketball

Brescia 87, Viterbo 88...E. Haberman 25 pts.

Western Tech 94, UW-Richland Center  60

Women's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 66, St. Mary's 60

Viterbo 75, Crown 58

NAHL

CR Chill  7, Springfield 1

