Minnesota man charged with fatally running over girlfriend

WATERTOWN, Minn. (AP) - Authorities have charged a 42-year-old Watertown man who allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend by running her over with his truck.

Casey Belden Hoskins is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 33-year-old Jessica Ludenia. According to the complaint, witnesses said the couple had been arguing and that the victim jumped in the truck bed as he tried to drive away Tuesday night.

A fire captain who was first on the scene reported that Hoskins appeared intoxicated and had an open beer bottle in the back pocket of his pants.

Ludenia died at a hospital of blunt-force torso injuries.

Hoskins remains jailed. Bail was set Friday at $100,000 with no conditions or $25,000 with conditions. Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

