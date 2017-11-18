Vehicle theft near Utica devastates farmer

A vehicle theft in rural Utica leaves a farmer wondering how he is going to be able to feed his cattle.

Luke Kurth says he was having a normal Thursday morning until he returned from the vet to find his trailer, skid loader, and green 1999 Ford F-350 truck all missing.

Kurth then called his neighbors who said they saw the equipment drive-by.

Video from one of Kurth's neighbors shows the stolen vehicles passing by on the road.

Kurth says crimes like this are rare in his community and the burglary could not have come at a worse time.

"The whole thing has gotten me very disappointed things are very hard in the farm community already. The corn is wet so there's added cost in drying and the price of corn is way down. Everybody is just so far behind and the stress of that and now this on top of it." said Kurth.

For the time being, Kurth says he has been able to borrow equipment in order to feed his cattle.

Winona County authorities are asking people to keep an eye out for the stolen property.