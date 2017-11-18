Deer hunt and donate this season

Deer hunting season is in full swing, and food pantries around the area are hoping for venison donations for the winter.

As the temperature starts to drop donations typically do as well, while the communities need for food increases.

Local food pantries look for ways to provide enough protein for the people they serve, and a little help from local hunters can go a long way.

"There's a lot of people that actually like venison, they grew up with venison and actually prefer it over beef, ground beef," describes Mike Paoli, Board Vice President for the Onalaska/Holmen food basket.

"We do provide ground beef but, again, that is in short supply too. So anything that we can get as far as protein, venison or ground beef, we'll take." continues Paoli.

If interested in donating venison this deer hunting season bring any processed meat to the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse to be certified and distributed throughout the area.

