Onalaska's 7th annual community Thanksgiving dinner

The Onalaska area is getting ready for their 7th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Every year since 2010 the event provides a free Thanksgiving meal to the public.

Originally organized to fulfill a need in the Onalaska community the event now works to bring the city closer together.

President of the Onalaska Enhancement Foundation, Tom Brewer, elaborates on the formation of the community dinner, "There's a need not only to have the meals available to people, but ya know it's just a great idea to get together on Thanksgiving,"

Brewer continues, "What a better day to watch a little football, eat some great food, and we do have some great food, and celebrate with a lot of friends and neighbors."

The dinner will take place from 11 AM to 2 PM on Thanksgiving day at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory in Onalaska.

