UWL Turkey Trot prepares runners for Thanksgiving and benefits multicultural students

Runners from around the La Crosse area had a chance to prepare for Thanksgiving by burning off a few calories at the UWL Turkey Trot on the morning of November 18.

For 23 years the UWL Turkey Trot has been a popular tradition for La Crosse residents.

Aspects such as; costume contests, special races for young runners, and registration fees contributing towards a scholarship fund, make this race more than just a 5K.

"It is a great way to connect the community to what we're doing and have them just support one another all around," discloses the R.E.C.'s Sports, Clubs, and Events Coordinator, Whitney Burress.

"This event benefits the multicultural student scholarship fund and also the Recreational Eagle Center, and the different student development opportunities that we offer here." Burress elaborates.

Results from the event are available here.

