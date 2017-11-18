Badgers ace their first real test against Michigan - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Badgers ace their first real test against Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

The fifth-ranked Badgers hosted the power house of the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines. 

Nick Nelson started off the scoring for Wisconsin after returning a punt for a 50 yard touchdown. The punt return gave Wisconsin the lead 7-0. 

In the third, Michigan had a 10-7 lead, and after throwing an interception Alex Hornibrook was on fire. He threw a laser to AJ Taylor in the end zone to take the lead. 

Later in the third, Kendrick Pyror capitalized on a reverse hand off for the score. The Badgers beat Michigan 24-10. They will head to Minnesota next week for their final regular season game. 

Jonathon Taylor was the leading rushing with 132 yards off 19 carries. Hornibrook went 9/19 for 143 yards and 1 touchdown. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.