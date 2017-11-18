Badgers ace their first real test against Michigan

The fifth-ranked Badgers hosted the power house of the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines.
Nick Nelson started off the scoring for Wisconsin after returning a punt for a 50 yard touchdown. The punt return gave Wisconsin the lead 7-0.
In the third, Michigan had a 10-7 lead, and after throwing an interception Alex Hornibrook was on fire. He threw a laser to AJ Taylor in the end zone to take the lead.
Later in the third, Kendrick Pyror capitalized on a reverse hand off for the score. The Badgers beat Michigan 24-10. They will head to Minnesota next week for their final regular season game.
Jonathon Taylor was the leading rushing with 132 yards off 19 carries. Hornibrook went 9/19 for 143 yards and 1 touchdown.
