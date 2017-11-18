New $167M Wisconsin wind farm to power 25,000 homes

TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. (AP) - A new wind farm in southwestern Wisconsin is expected to bring power to about 25,000 homes.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that EDP Renewables has finished construction on the $167 million Quilt Block Wind Farm in Lafayette County.

Dairyland Power Cooperative has an agreement to purchase power from the wind farm for the next 20 years.

Barb Nick is the president and CEO of Dairyland Power. She says the cooperative is trying to diversify its energy resources and become less carbon intensive.

EDP Renewables will pay landowners about $23 million to host the towers for the duration of the project. The company will also make annual payments to Seymour Township and Lafayette County as part of a revenue sharing agreement with the state.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

