University of Wisconsin-Superior suspends 25 programs - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

University of Wisconsin-Superior suspends 25 programs

Posted: Updated:

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin-Superior leaders say they plan to suspend 25 programs to eliminate poor-performing majors and minors.

The university's interim Provost Jackie Weissenburge tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the move wasn't driven by budget cuts. The university says it's responding to the state's plan to tie university funding to how institutions rank on student access and success.

Faculty, students and alumni have expressed anger over the suspensions, arguing that they weren't able to give much input on the decision.

The university says suspended programs have five-years to be restored if prospective students show enough interest.

Students currently enrolled in the programs will be able to complete their degree.

Gov. Walker's proposed performance metrics include length of time to obtain a degree and graduation rates.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.