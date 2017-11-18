Tax filers in most states claim deduction targeted by GOP - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tax filers in most states claim deduction targeted by GOP

ATLANTA (AP) - A popular deduction targeted in the GOP's overhaul of the tax code is used by more than a quarter of all filers in a majority of states. That includes many states led by Republicans where some residents eventually could see their federal tax bills rise.

The exact effect in every state isn't known, in part because of differences in the Senate and House versions of the bill.

But the change to the deduction for state and local taxes could alter the bottom lines for millions of taxpayers who itemize.

Residents in high-tax, Democratic-led states appear to be the hardest hit. But some filers also could be left paying more in traditional Republican states, such as Georgia and Utah where about a third of taxpayers claim the deduction.

