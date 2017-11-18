Wisconsin welcomes opening day of gun-deer season

A Wisconsin tradition kicked off on Saturday, as thousands of hunters wandered into the woods this morning in search of their trophy buck.

More than 500,000 hunters are expected to take part in the hunt, which will last the next nine days.

St. Joe's Market in the Town of St. Joseph was busy Saturday morning as hunters brought their deer in for harvest. Tim Suebert, owner of the market, estimates they'll harvest more than 400 deer over the course of hunting season.

Customers at the market fill out an order form and can choose from chops, steaks, roasts or sausage for their venison.

While busy, Suebert says it's a fun time of year.