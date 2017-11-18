54th Annual Holiday Fair continues through the weekend

The shopping continued on Saturday at the La Crosse Center as large crowds headed to the 54th annual Holiday Fair.

The fair has become a tradition in the city of La Crosse with families coming every year to try to secure early holiday presents for friends and family members. With hundreds of items to choose from, shoppers say it's a opportunity they look forward to every year.

"I have been shopping for love food and a lot of stuff for my mother," Tracy Seidel, said. "I have been shopping for an ornament for the tree for my son too."

Howard Von Ruden, owner of Creative Carvings, said he's been coming to the Holiday Fair for 10 years and said it is a great way to share his work with others.

"Something I have created and if someone else really likes it, that means part of me is going off with that carving to a new home," Von Ruden, said.