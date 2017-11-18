New credit agreement helps nurses advance

A new agreement between Viterbo University and the Wisconsin Technical College System makes it easier for nursing students to get a four-year degree. Registered nurses with a two-year degree from an technical college in the state can now fully apply those credits toward a bachelor's degree from Viterbo University.

"We're seeing more and more organizations, facilities asking that if they hire an associate degree nurse, that they complete a bachelor's degree within five or six years," said Jennifer Hedrick-Erickson, Associate Professor at Viterbo University.

The new agreement allows for a more seamless transition between obtaining an associate degree and a bachelor's degree.

"This exciting articulation agreement with the Wisconsin Technical College system and the sixteen colleges that comprise that system," said Hedrick-Erickson. "So, this is a unique articulation in that it's not program-to-program like we're used to with the colleges, but it's all sixteen in one package."

"In the old days to get a bachelor's degree, none of that was recognized," said Dr. Barbara Krieg, Associate Dean of Health and Public Safety at Western Technical College. "You would have to basically start all over, so it really discouraged people from going on."

Nursing students have the opportunity to climb the ladder more easily.

"It's the possibility," Krieg said. "I've achieved this. Is it possible to achieve something else? So, they start climbing this ladder and each time they have a success, they may be enticed to go to that next level."

Western Technical College and Viterbo University have had a long-standing program-to-program agreement.

"We promote it within our nursing program," said Krieg. "That's kind of our encouragement the minute they come to their first orientation. I start talking to them about this is the beginning of a very wonderful journey."

The goal now is to broaden those partnerships in an effort to better prepare nurses across the state.

"We're working more closely with technical colleges than ever before in light of the National Academy of Medicine's report that came out in 2011 encouraging the nursing workforce to be 80-percent baccalaureate by the year 2020," said Hedrick-Erickson.

A nursing student that transfers credit can graduate from Viterbo University with a bachelor's degree in 18 months. The new agreement will officially start in January at the beginning of the next semester.