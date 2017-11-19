Local high school student asks for community support to build Vietnam War Memorial

It has been more than 40 years since the end of the Vietnam War. Many soldiers returned home from service without any thanks for their sacrifices.

Jordan Briskey is a sophomore at Holmen High School, and he is no ordinary student. Last year, Briskey searched for local war memorials to visit on Memorial Day. He noticed there were no nearby Vietnam War memorials, so he decided to do something about it.

"They sacrifice their life and their family for our freedom," Briskey said. "Maybe, if we don't know them all, we do owe them all."

He spend the last year working with community members trying to come up with the perfect design.

"I had lots of drawings," he said. "There were picks and throw-outs, and then after all, I got one specific one that the director really liked."

Local artist, Mike Martino, sketched the design that has since been approved by the Parks Board. Now, it is about making the design a reality.

"The cost would be close to $500,000," Briskey said. "Hopefully, people throughout Wisconsin can help."

"I'm raising money for it, and it's needed more than any of the other memorials put together I think," said Louis Ferris, an active Korean War veteran in the community.

Ferris was instrumental in fund the two other memorials in Veterans Freedom Park honoring veterans of World War One and the Korean War. He said the memorials were made possible largely with the donations of Vietnam veterans.

"They said, 'We need to get one for Vietnam, Louie. You need to get one for Vietnam,'" Ferris said. "Well, it's really a place of mourning. Once you walk in you feel like you're in a sacred area, sacred ground. They need it more than anybody, because they were so mistreated when they came back."

Ferris said younger generations need more people like Jordan Briskey who remember that freedom was not free.

"He's a special person," said Ferris. "He's the type of person you hope someday will be President or Senator or Congressman. We need some people that really care."

Briskey hopes to see the Vietnam War Memorial built and open by Veterans Day of 2019.

If you are interested in giving you can send donations to: Sheryl Pederson, N7082 County Road W, Holmen WI, 54636 or Louis Ferris, 1519 George St, La Crosse, WI 54603.

A GoFundMe page is expected to be created in the near future.