Rep. Ron Kind introduces CWD bi-partisan legislation

Representative Ron Kind is introducing legislation aimed at supporting state and tribal efforts to both develop and implement strategies to fight chronic wasting disease.

The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Act will support research as it pertains to the causes of the disease and methods to control its further spreading. In a release, Kind said with 88 percent of Wisconsin's 700,000 hunters taking part in deer hunting, preventing the spread of CWD is critical.

While there is no evidence of humans contracting CWD from eating venison, health organizations suggest hunters who hunt in areas where CWD is known to get their deer tested.