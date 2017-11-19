DNR asking for help from hunters in locating escaped deer - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

DNR asking for help from hunters in locating escaped deer

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Trempealeau County, WI (WXOW) -

The Wisconsin DNR is asking hunters in western Trempealeau County to be on the lookout for an ear-tagged white tailed deer that escaped from a local captive deer facility.

According to the DNR, one of the deer that escaped earlier this fall was shot by a hunter, but the other is likely to have a blue ear tag. The DNR is encouraging landowners to check trail cameras and notify them if they see the escaped deer.

