La Crescent's Blufflands Plan up for public hearing

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

A public hearing in La Crescent set to take place on Monday night will give residents a look at the city's Blufflands Plan. The vision, according to the city, is to create recreational trails within protected blufflands in and around La Crescent.

The plan builds upon work and policies of the City of La Crescent Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2016. On Monday night, residents can view the nearly completed drafts and offer comments or concerns. The meeting, hosted by the city planning commission, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Final drafts of the plan will be voted on by city council next week.

An overview of the project can be viewed here.

