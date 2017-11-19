Oktoberfest La Crosse represented in Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dozens of Oktoberfest grenadiers and past royal family members will represent La Crosse in the 2017 McDonalds Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago on Thursday.

After being formally accepted into the parade after Labor Day, the group of nearly 50 members began planning for the trip. More than 400,000 people are expected to line the route and watch the parade, with an additional 800,000 likely to watch it on TV.

The parade begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. It can be seen on TV on WGN America or www.wgntv.com